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EIB, ČSOB Leasing Unlock €420M Green Investment to Accelerate Slovakia’s SME Transition

The partnership is strategically designed to expand access to long-term financing for sustainable investments, with a strong focus on EU cohesion regions, where funding gaps remain most acute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bratislava | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:23 IST
EIB, ČSOB Leasing Unlock €420M Green Investment to Accelerate Slovakia’s SME Transition
Image Credit: ChatGPT

In a significant boost to Slovakia’s green and economic transformation, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has extended a €150 million financing facility to ČSOB Leasing, unlocking more than €420 million in total investments aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps across the country.

The partnership is strategically designed to expand access to long-term financing for sustainable investments, with a strong focus on EU cohesion regions, where funding gaps remain most acute. The initiative is expected to drive climate action, enhance regional economic convergence, and improve living standards across Slovakia.

Catalysing Green Modernisation Across Industries

The financing will enable Slovak businesses to invest in a wide range of productivity-enhancing and environmentally sustainable assets, including:

  • Modernisation of vehicle fleets, with a shift toward electric and hybrid mobility

  • Deployment of energy-efficient machinery and industrial equipment

  • Adoption of renewable energy solutions, such as rooftop solar installations

  • Upgrades to core business infrastructure to improve operational efficiency

By lowering financing barriers, the programme is expected to accelerate the decarbonisation of Slovakia’s industrial and transport sectors, while also helping companies reduce energy costs and improve competitiveness.

Addressing a Critical Financing Gap

Access to long-term, affordable credit remains a key challenge for SMEs and Mid-Caps in Slovakia—particularly for investments in low-carbon technologies and in regions outside major urban centres.

This initiative directly addresses these constraints by offering:

  • Longer loan maturities aligned with investment cycles

  • Favourable financing conditions for green projects

  • Targeted support for businesses in less-developed regions, ensuring inclusive growth

The programme aligns closely with EU priorities on climate action, cohesion policy, and sustainable economic development.

Strengthening the Backbone of Slovakia’s Economy

SMEs and Mid-Caps are central to Slovakia’s economic structure:

  • SMEs account for approximately 75% of private sector jobs

  • They represent around 59% of total national employment

By enabling these businesses to modernise and innovate, the EIB–ČSOB partnership is expected to have a multiplier effect on job creation, productivity, and long-term economic resilience.

EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris (responsible for operations in Slovakia) emphasized that the Bank remains committed to supporting initiatives that safeguard employment, foster sustainable regional development, and build a greener, more competitive economy.

A Longstanding Partnership Driving Impact

The operation builds on the EIB’s two-decade-long collaboration with the KBC Group, ČSOB Leasing’s parent company, which has consistently delivered financing solutions to Slovak businesses.

This continuity ensures strong institutional alignment, efficient deployment of funds, and deep market reach—key factors in scaling the impact of the new financing.

Advisory Support to Boost Green Investment Quality

In addition to financing, the EIB Group will provide technical advisory support through its Green Gateway facility, helping ČSOB Leasing:

  • Identify and structure eligible green projects

  • Improve monitoring and reporting of climate-related investments

  • Enhance the overall quality and impact of funded initiatives

This integrated approach—combining capital with expertise—aims to strengthen Slovakia’s transition toward a low-carbon, resource-efficient economy.

Driving Slovakia’s Green and Digital Transition

The initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing Slovakia’s broader goals of digitalisation, sustainability, and economic convergence within the European Union.

By empowering SMEs and Mid-Caps with the tools to invest in cleaner technologies and modern infrastructure, the programme supports a future where Slovak businesses are more competitive, resilient, and aligned with global climate objectives.

 

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