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Global Ripple: Gulf Conflict's Unseen Consequences

Russian President Vladimir Putin warns that the Gulf conflict, escalated by US-Israeli attacks on Iran, could have unforeseen global consequences affecting industries and economy—echoing the COVID-19 pandemic's impact. The Strait of Hormuz closure is severely disrupting global logistics and energy supplies, raising serious concerns worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:12 IST
Global Ripple: Gulf Conflict's Unseen Consequences
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of the far-reaching consequences of the ongoing Gulf conflict, sparked by recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran, during his address to the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP). He likened the potential global impact to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Putin emphasized that the conflict has jeopardized international logistics, manufacturing, and supply chains significantly. The strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz remains closed, halting hundreds of vessels daily. This closure poses a severe threat to energy supplies worldwide, especially those tied to hydrocarbons and metals.

In a related note, Russia's main public broadcaster, Channel-1 TV, suggested that the world might be witnessing the onset of a third world war, a realization likely to occur only after its conclusion, as happened with wars in the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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