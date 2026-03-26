Global Ripple: Gulf Conflict's Unseen Consequences
Russian President Vladimir Putin warns that the Gulf conflict, escalated by US-Israeli attacks on Iran, could have unforeseen global consequences affecting industries and economy—echoing the COVID-19 pandemic's impact. The Strait of Hormuz closure is severely disrupting global logistics and energy supplies, raising serious concerns worldwide.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of the far-reaching consequences of the ongoing Gulf conflict, sparked by recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran, during his address to the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP). He likened the potential global impact to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Putin emphasized that the conflict has jeopardized international logistics, manufacturing, and supply chains significantly. The strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz remains closed, halting hundreds of vessels daily. This closure poses a severe threat to energy supplies worldwide, especially those tied to hydrocarbons and metals.
In a related note, Russia's main public broadcaster, Channel-1 TV, suggested that the world might be witnessing the onset of a third world war, a realization likely to occur only after its conclusion, as happened with wars in the past.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Energy Crisis: Global Shocks from War in Iran Shake Oil Markets
Iran's Nuclear Dilemma: Hardliners Call for Dramatic Policy Shift Amid U.S.-Israeli Tensions
Tensions Surge: U.S.-Iran Standoff Over 'Unfair' Peace Proposal
Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz to Spain Amidst Diplomatic Shifts
Trump's Cabinet Meeting: Focused Leadership Amidst Iran Conflict