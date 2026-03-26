Global Ripple: Gulf Conflict's Unseen Consequences

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of the far-reaching consequences of the ongoing Gulf conflict, sparked by recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran, during his address to the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP). He likened the potential global impact to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Putin emphasized that the conflict has jeopardized international logistics, manufacturing, and supply chains significantly. The strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz remains closed, halting hundreds of vessels daily. This closure poses a severe threat to energy supplies worldwide, especially those tied to hydrocarbons and metals.

In a related note, Russia's main public broadcaster, Channel-1 TV, suggested that the world might be witnessing the onset of a third world war, a realization likely to occur only after its conclusion, as happened with wars in the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)