LaGuardia Airport Runway Reopens Ahead of Schedule After Collision

LaGuardia Airport's recently closed runway has reopened ahead of schedule after a collision between an Air Canada Express plane and a fire truck. The closure, which began Sunday night, was initially expected to last until Friday, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that while the runway, known as Runway 4, is now operational, arrival rates will remain reduced as part of resuming operations.

Port Authority officials stated that the swift removal of the damaged plane and truck late Wednesday allowed repair and inspection processes to ensure the runway meets FAA safety regulations for safe operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)