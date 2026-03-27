LaGuardia Airport Runway Reopens Ahead of Schedule After Collision
LaGuardia Airport's runway is operational again after an early reopening, following a collision between an Air Canada Express plane and a fire truck. The resumed runway operation was made possible by prompt removal and repair efforts, meeting FAA safety standards.
- Country:
- United States
LaGuardia Airport's recently closed runway has reopened ahead of schedule after a collision between an Air Canada Express plane and a fire truck. The closure, which began Sunday night, was initially expected to last until Friday, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that while the runway, known as Runway 4, is now operational, arrival rates will remain reduced as part of resuming operations.
Port Authority officials stated that the swift removal of the damaged plane and truck late Wednesday allowed repair and inspection processes to ensure the runway meets FAA safety regulations for safe operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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