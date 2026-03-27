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Government Cuts Fuel Duties to Tackle Rising Crude Prices Amid Middle East Conflict

The Indian government has reduced excise duty on petrol and exempted diesel completely to support oil marketing companies facing high global crude prices due to Middle East tensions. This move aims to alleviate financial stress on fuel retailers struggling with frozen retail prices despite significant international oil price increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 09:16 IST
Government Cuts Fuel Duties to Tackle Rising Crude Prices Amid Middle East Conflict
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The Indian government has taken steps to mitigate the financial stress faced by oil marketing companies due to soaring global crude prices. In a bid to relieve oil marketing giants like HPCL, BPCL, and IOC, the excise duty on petrol has been slashed to Rs 3 per litre, while diesel has been fully exempted.

The drastic changes come in response to the economic strain caused by Middle East conflicts, particularly the military interventions involving the United States and Israel against Iran. With international oil prices having surged by nearly 50% since late February, the duty cut becomes immediately effective, according to the Finance Ministry's notification.

Retail fuel prices remain fixed despite global hikes, causing significant financial losses for retailers. While companies like Nayara Energy have begun passing increased costs onto consumers, major state-owned companies continue to maintain their fuel rates. As geopolitics heightens tensions, the reliance on oil imports through vulnerable channels like the Strait of Hormuz poses ongoing challenges for India's energy sector.

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