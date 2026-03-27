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Government Slashes Excise Duties Amidst Rising Crude Prices

In response to soaring global crude prices due to geopolitical tensions, the government has reduced excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre and eliminated duties on diesel. This move aims to cushion consumers from price hikes and stabilize retail rates, impacting both oil firms and fuel retailers' financial dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 09:49 IST
Government Slashes Excise Duties Amidst Rising Crude Prices
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Faced with escalating global crude prices owing to the Middle Eastern conflict, the government has taken steps to alleviate the economic strain on consumers. Excise duty on petrol has been reduced to Rs 3 per litre, while diesel has been fully exempted from duty.

The Finance Ministry's decision, announced via a notification, has sent positive ripples across the stock market, with shares of major fuel retailers like IOC, BPCL, and HPCL marking gains. Meanwhile, oil companies have been grappling with unchanged retail pump rates, despite international prices reaching peaks of USD 119 per barrel.

Experts, including rating agency ICRA, anticipate that if crude prices elevate further, fuel retailers' losses could deepen. India, heavily reliant on imports via the Strait of Hormuz, faces challenged logistics amid the tensions. The government's duty adjustments seek to provide fiscal respite while maintaining consumer price stability.

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