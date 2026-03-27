Left Menu

Tier-2 Cities Lead the Charge in India's Booming Used Car Market

The Cars24 Gears of Growth Report 2025 reveals a significant shift in India's used car market. Tier-2 cities now account for 62% of sales, overtaking metros. Different buyer priorities have emerged, with non-metro buyers focused on affordability and reliability, while metro buyers seek lifestyle and aspiration-driven purchases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-03-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 11:25 IST
Tier-2 Cities Lead the Charge in India's Booming Used Car Market

The latest Cars24 Gears of Growth Report 2025 sheds light on a transformative shift in India's used car market, where Tier-2 cities have overtaken metros as the primary sales drivers. As of December 2025, these smaller cities now account for 62% of all used car sales, highlighting a profound change in market dynamics.

Historically, India's largest cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad dictated national trends. However, the new report indicates a structural rebalancing as states such as Karnataka and Gujarat post record gains. Delhi's sales dropped significantly, while Maharashtra consolidated its position as the largest market, growing impressively.

This shift is also reflected in buyer behavior, with metro buyers favoring aspirational vehicles and faster replacements, while non-metro buyers prioritize affordable and reliable cars. This evolving landscape signifies a more diverse and resilient national market, driven by rising incomes, digital platform adoption, and SME activity in Tier-2 cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Surge: U.S., Iran, and the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Surge: U.S., Iran, and the Strait of Hormuz

 Global
2
France's Fiscal Fortunes: A Year of Unexpected Economic Growth

France's Fiscal Fortunes: A Year of Unexpected Economic Growth

 France
3
India Assures Fertiliser Availability Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

India Assures Fertiliser Availability Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

 India
4
Jammu & Kashmir's Plea for Peace

Jammu & Kashmir's Plea for Peace

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026