Tier-2 Cities Lead the Charge in India's Booming Used Car Market

The latest Cars24 Gears of Growth Report 2025 sheds light on a transformative shift in India's used car market, where Tier-2 cities have overtaken metros as the primary sales drivers. As of December 2025, these smaller cities now account for 62% of all used car sales, highlighting a profound change in market dynamics.

Historically, India's largest cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad dictated national trends. However, the new report indicates a structural rebalancing as states such as Karnataka and Gujarat post record gains. Delhi's sales dropped significantly, while Maharashtra consolidated its position as the largest market, growing impressively.

This shift is also reflected in buyer behavior, with metro buyers favoring aspirational vehicles and faster replacements, while non-metro buyers prioritize affordable and reliable cars. This evolving landscape signifies a more diverse and resilient national market, driven by rising incomes, digital platform adoption, and SME activity in Tier-2 cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)