Fuel Tax Slash: A Relief Amid Global Crisis

The Indian government has taken a decisive step to counteract the effects of rising global fuel prices by reducing excise duty on petrol. With the world grappling with fuel shortages and price hikes, this reduction aligns with the government's commitment to prioritize its citizens' welfare.

In a statement made via social media, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the significance of this decision, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership. The cut reduces petrol duty from Rs 13 to Rs 3 per litre, offering immediate financial relief.

This decision, coming at a time when many countries are increasing fuel prices, underscores the Modi administration's strategy of sensitivity-led governance. India, a major importer of crude oil and natural gas, clearly demonstrates its focus on easing the economic burden on its citizens.