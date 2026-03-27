Historic Excise Duty Cut Provides Relief Amid Global Oil Surge
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the central government's decision to cut excise duties on petrol and diesel, calling it 'historic' and 'pro-people.' The move aims to provide relief amid global oil price surges, benefiting 140 crore citizens by shielding them from additional financial burdens.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai applauded the central government's decision on Friday to reduce excise duties on petrol and diesel. He described it as a 'historic' and 'pro-people' action that would alleviate financial burdens for 140 crore citizens nationwide.
Amid growing global tensions, the Centre has shown a people-centric approach by slashing special additional excise duty on petrol from Rs 13 to Rs 3 per litre and nullifying that on diesel. This comes as a response to skyrocketing global oil prices due to Middle East conflicts.
Beyond protecting consumers from the financial impact, the government reinstated taxes on the export of diesel and aviation turbine fuel. Chief Minister Sai commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his sensitivity and foresight, reaffirming the administration's dedication to public welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japan Boosts Coal Power Amid LNG Import Uncertainty in Middle East Conflict
Election Season Fuel Price Play: Excise Cuts Amid Rising Global Oil Prices
Government Cuts Fuel Duties to Tackle Rising Crude Prices Amid Middle East Conflict
Middle East Conflict Fuels Market Turmoil as Oil Prices Surge
South Korea Halts Naphtha Exports Amid Middle East Conflict