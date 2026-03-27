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EASA Extends Airspace Advisory Amid Heightened Military Activity

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its advisory for airlines to avoid the airspace of Iran, Israel, and several Gulf states until April 10. This decision comes in response to increased military activity in the region, as outlined in a recent bulletin on conflict zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:57 IST
EASA Extends Airspace Advisory Amid Heightened Military Activity

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) announced on Friday that it has extended its advisory to airlines, urging them to avoid the airspace of Iran, Israel, and several Gulf states. This updated advisory is effective until April 10, according to the latest bulletin on conflict zones.

The advisory was originally slated to expire on March 27 but has been extended due to heightened military activity in the affected regions, highlighting the ongoing risks to civil aviation in these areas.

This move underscores the critical need for airlines to remain vigilant and informed about geopolitical developments that could impact flight safety and routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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