Government Cuts Excise Duties to Avert Petrol and Diesel Price Hike

The government has announced a significant reduction in excise duties on petrol and diesel, aiming to shield consumers from a potential price spike driven by rising international oil costs. This decision represents a crucial move to prevent the escalation of pump prices due to global oil price hikes.

The newly adjusted excise duties will lead to an expected revenue loss of Rs 1.75 lakh crore. Despite the financial strain on government coffers, the reduction is seen as necessary to alleviate the financial burden on state-owned oil marketing companies, which have been absorbing the impact of the soaring crude prices.

While export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel have been reinstated, the absence of a windfall tax on domestic crude oil producers marks a distinct approach from previous measures. As international energy markets remain volatile, the government remains vigilant, promising continuous monitoring to ensure energy security for citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)