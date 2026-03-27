Fuel Relief: Central Government Cuts Excise Duty Amid Global Instability

The central government's decision to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel has been met with approval by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who lauded the move as a commitment to protecting citizens from global instability.

In a decisive step, the government announced the reduction of the excise duty on petrol by Rs 10 per litre, with diesel fully exempted from the duty. This action aims to prevent a potential price hike spurred by rising global oil prices.

Despite fluctuating crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions, the retail prices of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged at the pump, highlighting the government's effort to prioritize public welfare without passing on additional costs to consumers.