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Fuel Relief: Central Government Cuts Excise Duty Amid Global Instability

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praises the central government's excise duty cut on petrol and diesel. The move, reducing petrol duty by Rs 10 and exempting diesel, reflects the government's effort to shield citizens from global oil price surges and West Asia conflict impacts. Retail prices remain unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:35 IST
Fuel Relief: Central Government Cuts Excise Duty Amid Global Instability
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The central government's decision to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel has been met with approval by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who lauded the move as a commitment to protecting citizens from global instability.

In a decisive step, the government announced the reduction of the excise duty on petrol by Rs 10 per litre, with diesel fully exempted from the duty. This action aims to prevent a potential price hike spurred by rising global oil prices.

Despite fluctuating crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions, the retail prices of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged at the pump, highlighting the government's effort to prioritize public welfare without passing on additional costs to consumers.

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