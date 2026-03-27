Sri Lanka's Fuel Hoarding Crackdown: Man Jailed for Four Litres

A man in northwest Sri Lanka has been sentenced to 21 days in prison for hoarding four litres of petrol, reflecting the nation's stringent measures against fuel stockpiling.

The crackdown comes in the wake of global unrest following a US-Israel attack on Iran, escalating into a multi-country conflict impacting oil supply chains.

With disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, Sri Lanka has introduced QR code-based fuel rationing to manage limited supplies, permitting only 15 litres per week for cars and 60 litres for buses.

(With inputs from agencies.)