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Patan's Bus Port: A Modern Marvel in Transportation

A new Rs 17 crore bus port with airport-like amenities was inaugurated in Patan by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Hrash Sanghavi. The facility promises to boost local economy and offer modern transportation services. Spread across 15,974 square meters, it features commercial spaces, digital technology, and aims to be a hallmark of Gujarat's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patan | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:33 IST
Patan's Bus Port: A Modern Marvel in Transportation
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Patan recently witnessed the inauguration of a state-of-the-art bus port with facilities reminiscent of an airport. Launched by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Hrash Sanghavi, this multimillion-rupee project is set to revolutionize local travel and economic prosperity.

Described as an ultra-modern bus terminus, the facility spans 15,974 square meters and features a spacious waiting area, digital displays, and numerous commercial spaces. Designed under the Public-Private Partnership model, it aims to provide local citizens with world-class transport services right in their neighborhood.

Apart from its primary transport function, the bus port is designed to be economically beneficial. With its shopping mall, food court, and office spaces, it caters to both passengers and local businesses, establishing a new hub for development in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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