Executive Order Offers Temporary Relief for TSA Amid Pay Struggles

TSA officers may receive their first complete paychecks in weeks as early as Monday following President Trump's executive order for immediate payment. However, industry experts caution that lengthy security lines at U.S. airports might persist while workers await back pay, staffing is reassessed, and Congress grapples with Homeland Security funding issues.

Since February 14, when funding lapsed due to congressional gridlock over immigration matters, TSA personnel have worked without pay. This led to increased absenteeism, exacerbating security queues at major airports. The executive order came after House Republicans rejected a Senate bill that aimed to fund TSA and other agencies but not ICE and Border Patrol.

Though renewed pay provides short-term relief, employees remain anxious about future payment assurances. Travel disruptions loom, but experts like Sheldon Jacobson suggest most airport delays remain typical, despite significant callout and turnover challenges facing TSA during the government shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)