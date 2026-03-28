AfDB Commissions Hybrid ‘Green Ferry’ in Gambia to Boost Climate-Resilient Transport

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has reinforced its commitment to sustainable infrastructure and climate-resilient transport in West Africa by commissioning a state-of-the-art hybrid green ferry, marking a major milestone under the $20.56 million Banjul Port Expansion Project.

Financed through the Bank’s concessional arm, the African Development Fund (ADF), the newly launched Barra Ferry is set to transform mobility across The Gambia’s critical river corridor while advancing low-carbon transport solutions.

A Critical Transport Lifeline Gets a Green Upgrade

The commissioning ceremony in Barra, presided over by President Adama Barrow, brought together government officials, development partners, and local communities, highlighting the project’s national significance.

The ferry introduces next-generation hybrid technology, featuring:

Capacity for 1,000 passengers and over 50 vehicles

Energy-efficient propulsion systems reducing fuel consumption

Lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional ferries

Enhanced safety and operational reliability

“This ferry represents a transformative innovation in sustainable maritime transport,” said Lamin G. Barrow, AfDB Director General for West Africa.

Bridging a Nation Divided by Geography

The River Gambia, stretching approximately 360 kilometres inland, effectively divides the country into northern and southern regions—making ferry transport not just important, but indispensable.

For decades, ferry services have struggled with:

Aging infrastructure

Rising passenger demand

Increasing freight and vehicle traffic

Frequent delays and safety concerns

The Barra Ferry is expected to:

Reduce travel times and congestion

Improve daily mobility for thousands of commuters

Strengthen trade and logistics flows across the country

Driving Economic Growth Through Connectivity

President Barrow underscored the broader economic implications of the project:

“The efficiency of our trade gateways—ports, ferry services, airports, and telecommunications—remains fundamental to sustained economic growth and competitiveness.”

Efficient ferry systems are particularly vital for:

Movement of agricultural goods

Cross-country trade and distribution

Integration with regional transport corridors

Aligning with National and Continental Development Goals

The project is a cornerstone of The Gambia’s National Development Plan, which prioritizes:

Modern transport infrastructure

Trade facilitation

Private sector development

It also aligns with AfDB’s strategic priorities, including:

Climate-resilient infrastructure development

Promotion of low-carbon transport systems

Enhanced regional connectivity

Support for inclusive economic growth

AfDB’s Expanding Footprint in The Gambia

The green ferry project builds on a long-standing partnership between AfDB and The Gambia, dating back to 1974.

Key figures highlight the scale of engagement:

Over $450 million in cumulative commitments across sectors

Current portfolio: 17 active projects worth $252 million (as of March 2026)

Transport sector accounts for the largest share of investments

Other supported sectors include:

Energy

Agriculture

Water and sanitation

Governance and social services

Climate Innovation Meets Practical Impact

Beyond environmental benefits, the ferry demonstrates how climate innovation can deliver immediate socioeconomic gains:

Lower operational costs through energy efficiency

Reduced carbon footprint in a high-use transport system

Improved safety standards for passengers and cargo

The hybrid model also positions The Gambia as an early adopter of green maritime transport in West Africa, potentially setting a precedent for similar investments across the region.

Ensuring Sustainability and Efficiency

President Barrow emphasized that infrastructure investments must be matched with:

Professional management systems

Sustainable operational frameworks

Strong maintenance and service delivery standards

These factors will be critical to ensuring the ferry’s long-term success and impact.

A Model for Sustainable Transport in Africa

As African countries face rising transport demand alongside climate pressures, the Barra Ferry project illustrates a scalable model where:

Development finance supports green technology adoption

Infrastructure investments deliver both economic and environmental returns

Countries enhance resilience while improving connectivity

With the commissioning of the Barra Ferry, The Gambia takes a significant step toward a modern, efficient, and climate-aligned transport system, reinforcing the role of infrastructure as a driver of sustainable development.