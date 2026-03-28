Drone Attacks Disrupt Kuwait International Airport Operations

Kuwait International Airport became the site of a coordinated drone attack, which caused considerable damage to its radar infrastructure but notably avoided causing any casualties, according to statements from the state news agency KUNA on Saturday.

The Civil Aviation Authority, as cited by KUNA, attributed these attacks to Iran, asserting that the operation was conducted with the involvement of Iranian proxies and supported armed factions, heightening regional tensions.

This incident underscores the geopolitical complexities and the ongoing security concerns in the region, raising alarms about the vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure to drone warfare.