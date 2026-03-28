Drone Attacks Disrupt Kuwait International Airport Operations
Kuwait International Airport suffered multiple drone attacks significantly damaging its radar system. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The attacks were reportedly conducted by Iran, its proxies, and supported armed factions, according to the Civil Aviation Authority through state news agency KUNA.
Kuwait International Airport became the site of a coordinated drone attack, which caused considerable damage to its radar infrastructure but notably avoided causing any casualties, according to statements from the state news agency KUNA on Saturday.
The Civil Aviation Authority, as cited by KUNA, attributed these attacks to Iran, asserting that the operation was conducted with the involvement of Iranian proxies and supported armed factions, heightening regional tensions.
This incident underscores the geopolitical complexities and the ongoing security concerns in the region, raising alarms about the vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure to drone warfare.