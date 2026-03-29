Nabard Pioneers Rural Growth with India's First Business Incubation Centre at XLRI

Nabard has taken a significant step in rural enterprise development with the inauguration of the first Rural Business Incubation Centre at XLRI, Xavier School of Management, in cooperation with Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran.

The center, funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, seeks to foster growth in rural sectors by expanding credit and diversifying livelihoods.

The initiative also highlighted the launch of an e-Kisan Credit Card program, aimed at bolstering credit access for farmers, while promoting the integration of digital solutions to strengthen grassroots economic activities.