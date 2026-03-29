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Nabard Pioneers Rural Growth with India's First Business Incubation Centre at XLRI

Nabard Chairman Shaji K V inaugurated the first Rural Business Incubation Centre at XLRI, funded by Nabard, to boost rural enterprise. This initiative aims to enhance credit access and promote diversification in rural economies. The event also featured the launch of an e-Kisan Credit Card initiative for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 29-03-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 11:23 IST
Nabard Pioneers Rural Growth with India's First Business Incubation Centre at XLRI
  • Country:
  • India

Nabard has taken a significant step in rural enterprise development with the inauguration of the first Rural Business Incubation Centre at XLRI, Xavier School of Management, in cooperation with Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran.

The center, funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, seeks to foster growth in rural sectors by expanding credit and diversifying livelihoods.

The initiative also highlighted the launch of an e-Kisan Credit Card program, aimed at bolstering credit access for farmers, while promoting the integration of digital solutions to strengthen grassroots economic activities.

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