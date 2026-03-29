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ZEISS Bets Big on India's Booming Optics Market

ZEISS, a global optics and optoelectronics firm, identifies India as a rapidly growing market driven by a young population and evolving consumer trends. With investments expanding into a new manufacturing plant, the company's vision products see increased demand, highlighting the country's significance alongside China and Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 11:30 IST
ZEISS Bets Big on India's Booming Optics Market
  • Country:
  • India

Global optics leader ZEISS is significantly investing in India, identifying it as a key growth market alongside China and Southeast Asia. The company is capitalizing on India's youthful demographic and rising demand for high-quality vision products, according to top executives from the firm.

In a joint interview with PTI, Carl Zeiss Vision Vice President Charlotte Hamel and Head of Global Sales Operations & Emerging Markets Boris Dejonckheere emphasized India's role as an early technology adopter. They noted a shift in consumer preferences towards quality lenses and personalized eyewear solutions, driving the market's expansion.

ZEISS's investment in a new manufacturing facility in Karnataka underscores its commitment to the region. The plant, set to be the largest lens manufacturing facility globally, will serve markets beyond India, including the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. This strategic expansion aligns with ZEISS's long-term vision for growth in India's optics sector.

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