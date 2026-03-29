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Indian Economy Faces Mounting External Pressures Amid Global Volatility

India's economic resilience is tested as external sector pressures increase due to weakening trade dynamics and capital flow fluctuations. Recent data highlights a steep rise in imports, particularly precious metals, worsening the trade deficit. Global uncertainties and rising oil prices further challenge the economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:20 IST
Indian Economy Faces Mounting External Pressures Amid Global Volatility
Ministry of Finance (Photo/FinMin/X). Image Credit: ANI
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India's economy is grappling with increasing external pressures, as detailed in the Finance Ministry's Monthly Economic Review for March 2026. The report highlights a deterioration in trade dynamics amidst a volatile global environment, with a marked increase in import demand and stress from fluctuating capital flows and commodity prices.

Merchandise trade performance has weakened, with exports declining marginally by 0.8% year-on-year, while imports surged by 24.1%. This significant import growth, driven largely by gold and silver, has widened the merchandise trade deficit to $27.1 billion in February 2026, up from $14.4 billion a year earlier.

The broader balance of payments position also reflects these pressures, with the current account deficit widening to 1.3% of GDP in Q3 FY26. Global risk aversion has affected capital flows, resulting in negative portfolio flows and financial market volatility. Rising global crude prices further exacerbate the stress on India's trade balance, contributing to currency depreciation pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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