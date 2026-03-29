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CaratLane Eyes Expansion with New Stores and International Growth

CaratLane, a Tata Group-backed jewellery brand, plans an expansion with 40 new stores next year, focusing on the north, east, and south regions of India, while maintaining fewer openings in the west. The company, which expects to experience double-digit revenue growth, is also expanding its international presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:01 IST
CaratLane Eyes Expansion with New Stores and International Growth
  • Country:
  • India

CaratLane, a jewellery brand supported by Tata Group, is set to expand by opening 40 new stores in the upcoming financial year, with 10 percent to be company-owned, according to the company's Managing Director, Saumen Bhaumik.

Focusing on expanding in the north, east, and south of India, CaratLane aims to strategically grow its retail presence while ensuring existing western region stores optimize their performance before initiating further expansions there.

With a successful marketing strategy and new collections, CaratLane anticipates a high double-digit revenue growth this year. Additionally, the brand continues its international growth with stores in New Jersey and an upcoming outlet in Dallas, shipping to 30 countries and exploring expansion into West Asia.

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