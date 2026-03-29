Halwara Airport Set to Transform Punjab's Connectivity

Flight bookings for Punjab's Halwara airport are slated to begin in April, with its first commercial flight expected between May 10 and 15, announced Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Described as a significant achievement for Punjab, Bittu confirmed operations will start with a 160-seater Airbus A320. Initially, two daily flights will connect Delhi and Halwara, enhancing regional connectivity.

The development marks a major step for Punjab's travel and trade, said Bittu, who credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision in strengthening regional infrastructure. The new terminal, inaugurated last month, promises to boost industrial and economic activity significantly.