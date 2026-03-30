Rocket Strike Hits Mohamad Alaa Air Base in Iraq

In a concerning development, Iraq's Defence Ministry announced on Monday that a rocket attack targeted the Mohamad Alaa air base, located adjacent to Baghdad International Airport. The assault resulted in the destruction of an aircraft, although, fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

As of now, authorities are meticulously assessing the extent of the damage, while efforts are underway to identify the origin and perpetrators of this brazen act.

This attack raises critical questions about air base security and regional stability, as the responsible parties remain at large.