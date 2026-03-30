Left Menu

Rocket Strike Hits Mohamad Alaa Air Base in Iraq

Iraq's Defence Ministry reported on Monday that rockets struck the Mohamad Alaa air base near Baghdad International Airport. The attack destroyed an aircraft but resulted in no casualties. Authorities are currently assessing the damage and investigating the source of the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:40 IST
Rocket Strike Hits Mohamad Alaa Air Base in Iraq

In a concerning development, Iraq's Defence Ministry announced on Monday that a rocket attack targeted the Mohamad Alaa air base, located adjacent to Baghdad International Airport. The assault resulted in the destruction of an aircraft, although, fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

As of now, authorities are meticulously assessing the extent of the damage, while efforts are underway to identify the origin and perpetrators of this brazen act.

This attack raises critical questions about air base security and regional stability, as the responsible parties remain at large.

TRENDING

1
Government Demands ECMS Beneficiaries Commit to Product Design and Six Sigma Standards

Government Demands ECMS Beneficiaries Commit to Product Design and Six Sigma...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh's Grand Welfare Housing Initiative

Andhra Pradesh's Grand Welfare Housing Initiative

 India
3
Odisha Political Fray: Naveen Patnaik Rebukes BJP's Dubey Over Biju Allegations

Odisha Political Fray: Naveen Patnaik Rebukes BJP's Dubey Over Biju Allegati...

 India
4
Fire seen near Israeli oil refinery after Iranian missile attack, reports AP.

Fire seen near Israeli oil refinery after Iranian missile attack, reports AP...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026