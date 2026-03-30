Asia Markets Reel from Middle East Tensions, Chinese Stocks Show Resilience

Asia's stock markets displayed volatility as Middle East tensions escalated, affecting investor sentiment. Chinese stocks ended flat amid choppy trading, contrasting with Hong Kong shares, which tumbled amid broader regional declines.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped by 1% before closing 0.2% higher, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.8%. As the geopolitical situation worsened, hopes for Gulf peace talks diminished.

Nanhua Futures analysts warn that geopolitical and technical pressures remain, yet supportive domestic policies in China provide market stability. Notably, industrial, technology, and materials sectors in China show strong performance despite regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)