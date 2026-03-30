Government Ensures Sufficient Fuel Supply Amid Increased Demand

The Union government on Monday reassured citizens of adequate fuel supply, confirming 100 percent natural gas availability for domestic consumers and CNG transport. Addressing the media, Sujata Sharma from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas highlighted that 95 percent of LPG bookings were conducted online, indicating strong digital adoption.

Despite sporadic panic buying at some locations, Sharma affirmed that refineries are operating normally with sufficient crude inventories. In response, the government has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 and imposed export taxes on diesel and Aviation Turbine Fuel to stabilize local availability.

The expansion of the Piped Natural Gas network is underway, with orders from several central ministries supporting its growth. The government prioritizes the supply of commercial LPG for essential sectors and combats black marketing by urging states to conduct daily briefings and establish control rooms.

(With inputs from agencies.)