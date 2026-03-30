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Zardari's Call to Action: Combating Price Surges Amidst Energy Crisis

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari urged measures to alleviate economic burdens on citizens during a consultative meeting on the economy and energy. Emphasizing public awareness and austere practices, he advocated for a coordinated response amidst global and regional challenges, ensuring essential supplies and security preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:15 IST
Zardari's Call to Action: Combating Price Surges Amidst Energy Crisis
Pakistan President
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive move to tackle rising prices amidst the ongoing energy crisis, Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari called for comprehensive measures to ease economic pressures on citizens. The appeal was voiced during an expanded consultative meeting on economy, energy, and regional affairs.

The meeting, attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and key leaders, highlighted ongoing provincial efforts to manage supply chains and mitigate public impact. Zardari stressed the need for unified decision-making, emphasizing synergy between economic, energy, and security strategies, coupled with public awareness on fuel conservation and mobility alternatives.

Amidst a complex regional backdrop, participants received assurances of secured fuel supplies. Deputy PM Ishaq Dar detailed diplomatic engagements with key global players and outlined austerity initiatives aimed at redirecting funds towards public relief, underscoring commitments to resisting oil price hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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