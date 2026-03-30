Euro Zone Bonds Cool Amid Iran War Inflation Fears
Euro zone bond yields fell as investors considered the impact of the Iran war on inflation and economic growth. German inflation jumped to 2.8% in March, consistent with expectations. U.S. President Trump announced progress in peace talks but threatened Iran's energy infrastructure, affecting market sentiments and bond yields.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:46 IST
In a volatile market, euro zone bond yields declined from multi-year highs as investors weighed inflation and growth risks linked to the ongoing Iran conflict.
Monday's data showed German inflation rising to 2.8% in March. The increase aligns with economists' forecasts, resulting in a calm reaction from bond markets.
As American and Iranian tensions escalate with missile exchanges, and despite President Trump's claim of progress in peace talks, market players are observant, with German 10-year bund yields falling, reflecting the sector's apprehensive stance.
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