Euro Zone Bonds Cool Amid Iran War Inflation Fears

In a volatile market, euro zone bond yields declined from multi-year highs as investors weighed inflation and growth risks linked to the ongoing Iran conflict.

Monday's data showed German inflation rising to 2.8% in March. The increase aligns with economists' forecasts, resulting in a calm reaction from bond markets.

As American and Iranian tensions escalate with missile exchanges, and despite President Trump's claim of progress in peace talks, market players are observant, with German 10-year bund yields falling, reflecting the sector's apprehensive stance.