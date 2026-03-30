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India's Big Leap: Electronics Manufacturing Scheme Gets a Boost

India's government has approved the fourth tranche of the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme with a Rs 7,104 crore investment, aiming to boost indigenous manufacturing capacities. This includes 29 projects across several sectors, expected to create over 14,000 jobs and reduce import dependencies for crucial electronic components.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:12 IST
India's Big Leap: Electronics Manufacturing Scheme Gets a Boost
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In a significant move to bolster India's manufacturing capabilities, the government has approved the fourth round of proposals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). This initiative brings a projected investment of Rs 7,104 crore, which IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized as crucial for building in-house design and adopting global quality standards.

The newly approved projects, including a first-of-its-kind Rare Earth Permanent Magnet facility by Lohum Cleantech with a Rs 700 crore investment, are set to come up in Uttar Pradesh. Overall, the approvals cover 16 products with applications spanning mobile and telecom to automotive and IT hardware sectors, creating direct employment for 14,246 individuals.

By supporting 29 project proposals, the scheme demonstrates India's commitment to reducing import reliance and becoming a significant player in the global electronics supply chain. Minister Vaishnaw warned the industry of the need to quickly align with the scheme's requirements or risk losing future support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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