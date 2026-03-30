Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Passes Ambitious Budget Amid Financial Challenges

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly approved the 2026-27 budget, allowing government expenditure of Rs 58,830.30 crore. With a revenue deficit of Rs 6,577 crore and a fiscal deficit of 3.49% GSDP, austerity measures include significant salary deferrals for officials amidst the state's financial strain and halted revenue deficit grants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:26 IST
Himachal Pradesh Passes Ambitious Budget Amid Financial Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly has approved the budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 and the corresponding Appropriation Bill 2026. This will permit the government to draw Rs 58,830.30 crore from the consolidated fund.

According to the budget presented by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state faces a revenue deficit of Rs 6,577 crore and a fiscal deficit pegged at Rs 9,698 crore, which is 3.49% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), within allowable limits.

Faced with the discontinuation of revenue deficit grants by the 16th Finance Commission, the Chief Minister has decided to defer his salary by 50% for six months. This austerity measure extends to a 30% salary deferment for the deputy CM and other ministers, and a 20% deferment for MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Achieves Near-Complete Banking Coverage in Villages

India Achieves Near-Complete Banking Coverage in Villages

 India
2
Rajasthan Royals Dominate CSK in IPL 2026 Opener

Rajasthan Royals Dominate CSK in IPL 2026 Opener

 India
3
Sudden Passing of Suriname's Former President Santokhi

Sudden Passing of Suriname's Former President Santokhi

 Global
4
US Airstrike Disrupts Humanitarian Aid Mission at Iran's Mashhad Airport

US Airstrike Disrupts Humanitarian Aid Mission at Iran's Mashhad Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026