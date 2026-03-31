NZ Leads Global Push to Safeguard Supply Chains Amid Rising Geopolitical Risks

New Zealand has taken a leading role in strengthening global trade resilience, announcing a new joint statement with key international partners aimed at keeping critical supply chains open as geopolitical tensions threaten disruptions to global commerce.

Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay confirmed that the agreement—under the Future of Investment and Trade (FIT) Partnership—brings together a diverse coalition of economies including Costa Rica, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Panama, Rwanda, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and Uruguay.

Coordinated Response to Growing Global Disruptions

The joint statement comes at a time of increasing instability in global supply chains, driven by geopolitical conflicts, particularly in the Middle East, which are already affecting the flow of essential commodities such as oil, gas, and fuel.

“As we face the risk of further serious disruption, this agreement reflects a shared commitment to keeping trade lines open, transparent, and resilient,” Mr McClay said.

The initiative signals a proactive shift from reactive crisis management toward coordinated international preparedness, with partner countries agreeing to:

Monitor and identify disruptions to essential goods supply chains

Share real-time information on emerging risks

Coordinate mitigation strategies to minimise trade bottlenecks

Focus on Essential Goods and Trade Continuity

A central element of the agreement is ensuring the uninterrupted flow of critical goods, particularly during periods of global uncertainty. This includes:

Energy supplies (oil, gas, fuel)

Food and agricultural products

Medical and industrial essentials

By improving transparency and cooperation, FIT partners aim to reduce the risk of sudden shortages, price volatility, and logistical breakdowns.

Keeping Trade Routes Open

The joint statement also underscores the importance of maintaining open and functional trade infrastructure, with commitments to:

Keep air and seaports operational during crises

Avoid unnecessary trade restrictions

Support efficient cross-border logistics

This reflects lessons learned from previous global disruptions, including the COVID-19 pandemic, when port closures and export restrictions severely impacted supply chains worldwide.

Strategic Role of the FIT Partnership

The FIT Partnership, a coalition of small and mid-sized open economies, is increasingly positioning itself as a platform for agile, rules-based trade cooperation. Unlike larger multilateral frameworks, FIT focuses on practical collaboration among like-minded countries committed to open markets.

New Zealand’s leadership in proposing the joint statement highlights its broader trade strategy of:

Strengthening diversified trade relationships

Promoting rules-based international commerce

Enhancing resilience against external shocks

Auckland to Host Next Ministerial Meeting

Momentum behind the initiative is expected to build at the upcoming FIT Partnership Ministerial Meeting, set to be hosted by New Zealand in Auckland this July. The meeting will provide an opportunity to:

Advance concrete implementation measures

Expand cooperation with additional partners

Align strategies on emerging global trade risks

Implications for Global Trade Stability

The agreement reflects growing recognition that supply chain resilience is now a core pillar of economic security. With global trade increasingly exposed to geopolitical tensions, climate events, and economic fragmentation, coordinated action among trading partners is becoming essential.

For New Zealand, a trade-dependent economy, ensuring reliable access to global markets and supply routes is critical not only for exports but also for securing imports of energy, goods, and technology.

“This is about practical cooperation to keep trade flowing, even in uncertain times,” Mr McClay said.

As global uncertainties persist, the FIT Partnership’s initiative may serve as a model for flexible, coalition-based approaches to safeguarding international trade—ensuring that supply chains remain robust, responsive, and resilient.