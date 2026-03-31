Gas Prices Surge Amidst Global Tensions: What Consumers Need to Know
US gas prices have surpassed USD 4 a gallon, driven by the conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the US. This has caused a spike in crude oil prices due to supply disruptions. The rise in fuel costs is impacting consumers and businesses, leading to higher general expenses.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:47 IST
US gas prices have leaped past an average of USD 4 a gallon, a figure unseen since 2022, as the ongoing conflict with Iran escalates fuel costs globally.
Motor club AAA reports the national average has hit USD 4.02, driven by crude oil price spikes amidst geopolitical chaos involving the US, Israel, and Iran.
Americans are feeling the pressure from increased fuel costs coupled with the broader cost of living challenges, forcing consumers and businesses to rethink budgets. As the war impacts supply chains and boosts crude prices, fuel expenses continue to climb.
(With inputs from agencies.)