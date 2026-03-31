Dubai Unveils AED 1 Billion Economic Incentive Package Amid Global Challenges

Dubai has unveiled a substantial economic relief package worth AED 1 billion to assist businesses and individuals affected by financial challenges, amidst global disruptions in trade caused by conflicts in West Asia. The Executive Council, under the leadership of Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, approved multiple strategies to invigorate trade and investment, wage growth, and workforce protection.

The new measures include a temporary deferral of government fees for three months and allowing the hospitality sector to postpone payments to enhance liquidity. These initiatives, beginning April 1, aim to ease financial strains across various sectors and improve Dubai's standing as a credible and transparent business environment.

Notably, economic performance was underscored by a 5.4% GDP growth, and the approval of projects targeting strategic empowerment and worker safety. The Virtual Warehouses Initiative promises to enhance goods flow, particularly promoting Dubai's status in the global art market by removing charges on temporary art imports and facilitating simplified processes for high-value assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)