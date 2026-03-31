Inflation and Conflict: The Double Threat to U.S. Treasury Yields

The recent escalation in inflation risks and ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict has resulted in increasing Treasury yields. Wall Street anticipates the conflict's end, which could alleviate pressure on oil prices and the U.S. economy. However, concerns over long-term financial impacts from extended defense spending remain prevalent in the bond markets.

BNP Paribas projects the U.S. deficit could rise from just under 6% to potentially above 8% of GDP by 2027. This trend is concerning for bond investors who witness Treasury yields peaking as fiscal expenditures inflate, coupled with fading hopes for near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The U.S.'s fiscal situation is further strained with the national debt hitting a record $39 trillion. Furthermore, geopolitical risks may keep the Federal Reserve from reducing rates as needed, potentially dictating future fiscal strategies amid the backdrop of inflation and extended wartime expenditures.

(With inputs from agencies.)