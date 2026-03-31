Inflation and Conflict: The Double Threat to U.S. Treasury Yields
Rising inflation and the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict are pressuring Treasury yields. While Wall Street anticipates a resolution, concerns over extended war-related spending loom. Analysts predict potential deficits and fiscal challenges, affecting bond markets. This scenario may delay Federal Reserve rate cuts as geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties persist.
The recent escalation in inflation risks and ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict has resulted in increasing Treasury yields. Wall Street anticipates the conflict's end, which could alleviate pressure on oil prices and the U.S. economy. However, concerns over long-term financial impacts from extended defense spending remain prevalent in the bond markets.
BNP Paribas projects the U.S. deficit could rise from just under 6% to potentially above 8% of GDP by 2027. This trend is concerning for bond investors who witness Treasury yields peaking as fiscal expenditures inflate, coupled with fading hopes for near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts.
The U.S.'s fiscal situation is further strained with the national debt hitting a record $39 trillion. Furthermore, geopolitical risks may keep the Federal Reserve from reducing rates as needed, potentially dictating future fiscal strategies amid the backdrop of inflation and extended wartime expenditures.
(With inputs from agencies.)