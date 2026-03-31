Gas Prices Surge as Global Conflicts Disrupt Oil Supply Chains

On Tuesday, US gas prices broke the USD 4 mark per gallon for the first time since 2022. The surge is attributed to the Iran conflict, which has disrupted oil supplies worldwide.

Consequently, businesses and consumers are grappling with heightened living costs. As essential goods like groceries see price hikes due to increased transportation costs, the overall economic strain continues to intensify.

In response, the International Energy Agency has pledged to release 400 million barrels from emergency reserves. However, the extent of relief for consumers remains uncertain amidst compounded global supply chain disruptions and demand fluctuations.