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Gas Prices Surge as Global Conflicts Disrupt Oil Supply Chains

US gas prices have surged above USD 4 a gallon amid geopolitical tensions involving Iran and major oil disruptions. The ongoing conflict has led to a sharp increase in crude oil prices and subsequent impacts on the economy, driving consumer costs higher and affecting global oil supply and demand dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:44 IST
Gas Prices Surge as Global Conflicts Disrupt Oil Supply Chains

On Tuesday, US gas prices broke the USD 4 mark per gallon for the first time since 2022. The surge is attributed to the Iran conflict, which has disrupted oil supplies worldwide.

Consequently, businesses and consumers are grappling with heightened living costs. As essential goods like groceries see price hikes due to increased transportation costs, the overall economic strain continues to intensify.

In response, the International Energy Agency has pledged to release 400 million barrels from emergency reserves. However, the extent of relief for consumers remains uncertain amidst compounded global supply chain disruptions and demand fluctuations.

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