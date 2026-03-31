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India Pushes for Modern Tech Transfer at WTO to Boost Trade

India advocated for discussions at the WTO on transferring advanced technologies to developing economies, aiming to boost their trade share. The nation also supported robust digital infrastructure initiatives and stressed renewing agriculture talks. The MC14 conference in Yaounde highlighted challenges but sought agreements on crucial trade matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:26 IST
India Pushes for Modern Tech Transfer at WTO to Boost Trade
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India has urged the World Trade Organization (WTO) to initiate discussions on its proposal to transfer modern technologies to emerging and least developed economies. This move is intended to enhance their participation in global trade, while also seeking new approaches to advance stalled agriculture negotiations.

During the recent 14th ministerial conference in Yaounde, Cameroon, India emphasized the importance of bridging the digital divide by refining digital infrastructure, skills, and regulatory frameworks. However, substantial challenges remain, especially concerning the extension of a moratorium on customs duty on electronic transmissions.

The United States expressed its disappointment with the lack of consensus on the e-commerce moratorium, citing opposition from Brazil and Turkiye. The impasse underscores the difficulties in reaching agreements on vital digital trade issues at the WTO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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