India Pushes for Modern Tech Transfer at WTO to Boost Trade

India has urged the World Trade Organization (WTO) to initiate discussions on its proposal to transfer modern technologies to emerging and least developed economies. This move is intended to enhance their participation in global trade, while also seeking new approaches to advance stalled agriculture negotiations.

During the recent 14th ministerial conference in Yaounde, Cameroon, India emphasized the importance of bridging the digital divide by refining digital infrastructure, skills, and regulatory frameworks. However, substantial challenges remain, especially concerning the extension of a moratorium on customs duty on electronic transmissions.

The United States expressed its disappointment with the lack of consensus on the e-commerce moratorium, citing opposition from Brazil and Turkiye. The impasse underscores the difficulties in reaching agreements on vital digital trade issues at the WTO.

(With inputs from agencies.)