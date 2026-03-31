Middle East Conflict Threatens Medicine Supply Chains

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is severely disrupting the transport of key medicines into the Gulf, prompting pharmaceutical companies to adapt by rerouting shipments. Escalated by recent U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, the unrest has compromised critical air and shipping routes, notably affecting drug logistics.

Major transit hubs in cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha have been closed, impacting the flow of temperature-sensitive drugs. Companies are looking towards overland and alternative air routes through locations like Jeddah, Riyadh, and Istanbul as they strive to maintain the supply chain amidst the turmoil.

Industry experts warn that if the conflict continues, shortages could become imminent, especially for life-saving cancer drugs. As logistics are stretched to their limits, the healthcare supply chain is being pushed to innovate under pressure, ensuring that vital medications reach those in need without significant delay.