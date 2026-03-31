India's Strategic Diplomacy in the Face of Oil Supply Challenges

In the midst of escalating tensions in West Asia, India is navigating its oil supply challenges through strategic diplomacy and effective dialogue. Industry leaders at the PHDCCI's Hydrocarbons Summit 2026 in Delhi emphasized the importance of diversifying oil sources to ensure energy security.

PHDCCI CEO Ranjeet Mehta praised India's diplomatic efforts, yet voiced concerns over economic impacts, citing closures in the commercial sector due to LPG reductions. He warned against prolonged reliance on foreign fuel, suggesting that domestic production and diversified procurement are vital for India's economic development.

Anjan Kumar Mishra of the PNGRB outlined government contingency plans while acknowledging current pressures on strategic reserves. Meanwhile, AK Tiwari proposed transitioning urban areas to Piped Natural Gas and advancing Compressed Biogas plants to reduce dependency and bolster domestic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)