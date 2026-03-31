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Vedanta's Demerger Deadline Extended Due to Pending Approvals

Vedanta Ltd has pushed the deadline for its demerger plan to June 30, 2026, due to pending government approvals. Originally set for March 2025 and then postponed to March 2026, the demerger will not separate the base metals business, which will remain with the parent company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:29 IST
Vedanta's Demerger Deadline Extended Due to Pending Approvals
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Vedanta Ltd announced on Tuesday that it has extended its demerger deadline to June 30, 2026, as it awaits necessary government approvals. The company, led by Anil Agarwal, initially planned the demerger for March 31, 2025, but has since shifted the deadline multiple times.

The decision was made under Clause 39.7 of the demerger scheme, citing incomplete approvals that are still being processed. Originally aiming for a demerger by March 31, 2025, the deadline was first moved to September 30, 2025, then March 31, 2026.

Despite the delays, the company has revised its demerger strategy to keep the base metals sector within the parent company. Vedanta continues to be a global leader in metals, oil & gas, and other critical sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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