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Uttar Pradesh's 'CM Fellows': Driving Towards a One Trillion Dollar Economy

Uttar Pradesh plans to deploy 'CM Fellows' in each district to drive towards a one trillion dollar economy. These experts will analyze data to create evidence-based economic strategies. The initiative aims to strengthen district-level economic development through regular reports and strategic insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:34 IST
Uttar Pradesh's 'CM Fellows': Driving Towards a One Trillion Dollar Economy
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh is making strategic moves to achieve a one trillion dollar economy by deploying 'CM Fellows' in each district. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that these experts, focusing on economic development and data analysis, will accelerate district-level growth.

During a high-level meeting, Adityanath emphasized the importance of evidence-based and result-oriented economic development. The District OTD (One Trillion Dollar) cells will be strengthened by appointing two experts per district to conduct local resource, investment, and economic potential analyses.

A framework for continuous progress monitoring has been established, with monthly reports to be uploaded to an online dashboard. Quarterly presentations to senior officials are expected, ensuring data-driven decision-making enhances investment, employment, and local economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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