Uttar Pradesh's 'CM Fellows': Driving Towards a One Trillion Dollar Economy

Uttar Pradesh is making strategic moves to achieve a one trillion dollar economy by deploying 'CM Fellows' in each district. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that these experts, focusing on economic development and data analysis, will accelerate district-level growth.

During a high-level meeting, Adityanath emphasized the importance of evidence-based and result-oriented economic development. The District OTD (One Trillion Dollar) cells will be strengthened by appointing two experts per district to conduct local resource, investment, and economic potential analyses.

A framework for continuous progress monitoring has been established, with monthly reports to be uploaded to an online dashboard. Quarterly presentations to senior officials are expected, ensuring data-driven decision-making enhances investment, employment, and local economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)