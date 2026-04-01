Left Menu

Weather Woes and Emergency Calls at Lucknow Airport

Two flights experienced unexpected diversions to Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport due to separate issues. A Fly Dubai flight rerouted due to Kathmandu's poor weather, while an Air India Express from Bagdogra made an emergency landing after a smoke alarm raised an incorrect distress signal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 00:05 IST
Weather Woes and Emergency Calls at Lucknow Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport witnessed the unscheduled arrivals of two flights facing distinct adversities. A Fly Dubai flight, en route to Kathmandu, touched down on Tuesday after adverse weather in Nepal derailed its course. The FZ1595 halted for nearly an hour before resuming its original route.

In another incident, an Air India Express flight from Bagdogra, destined for Delhi, made an emergency landing following a smoke alert. Initially, a 'Mayday' call, indicating life-threatening distress, was suspected. However, it was later clarified as a 'PAN-PAN' call, marking urgency without immediate danger.

These diversions underscore aviation's unpredictable nature, highlighting the industry's dependence on real-time decisions and safety protocols to ensure passenger safety in varied challenges.

TRENDING

1
UA(P) Tribunal confirms 5-year ban imposed on NSCN (K) by Centre under anti-terror law.

UA(P) Tribunal confirms 5-year ban imposed on NSCN (K) by Centre under anti-...

 India
2
U.S. Embassy Issues Urgent Threat Alert in Saudi Arabia

U.S. Embassy Issues Urgent Threat Alert in Saudi Arabia

 Global
3
Tribunal Upholds Ban on NSCN (K): A Blow to Insurgency

Tribunal Upholds Ban on NSCN (K): A Blow to Insurgency

 India
4
Pope Leo's Uncommon Call for Peace

Pope Leo's Uncommon Call for Peace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026