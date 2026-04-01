Weather Woes and Emergency Calls at Lucknow Airport

Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport witnessed the unscheduled arrivals of two flights facing distinct adversities. A Fly Dubai flight, en route to Kathmandu, touched down on Tuesday after adverse weather in Nepal derailed its course. The FZ1595 halted for nearly an hour before resuming its original route.

In another incident, an Air India Express flight from Bagdogra, destined for Delhi, made an emergency landing following a smoke alert. Initially, a 'Mayday' call, indicating life-threatening distress, was suspected. However, it was later clarified as a 'PAN-PAN' call, marking urgency without immediate danger.

These diversions underscore aviation's unpredictable nature, highlighting the industry's dependence on real-time decisions and safety protocols to ensure passenger safety in varied challenges.