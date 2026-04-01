Disaster at Tatarstan Petrochemical Plant: Fire, Explosions, and Impact

A devastating fire erupted at a petrochemical plant in Russia's Tatarstan region, claiming at least two lives and injuring dozens. The site, owned by Sibur, experienced a gas mixture explosion at its synthetic rubber and plastics facility.

Sibur confirmed two employee fatalities and reported 68 injuries, with 21 hospitalized and three in critical condition. Although production will drop by 6%, CEO Mikhail Karasalov emphasized prioritizing the affected individuals over output reduction.

The blaze has been contained with no environmental threats detected. Meanwhile, Russia's Emergencies Ministry dispatched an aircraft to transport injured persons for further treatment in Moscow. Restrictions were imposed on Nizhnekamsk airport, and social media images captured the massive smoke plume.

(With inputs from agencies.)