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South Africa Braces for Record Fuel Price Surge Amid Global Tensions

South African motorists face rising fuel prices due to global oil market disruptions caused by the Iran conflict. Despite a tax relief attempt, record diesel and gasoline hikes loom. The fuel crisis hits some areas hard, prompting rationing and shock among consumers, especially affecting low-income households reliant on public transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 01-04-2026 03:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 03:18 IST
South Africa Braces for Record Fuel Price Surge Amid Global Tensions
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  • South Africa

South African motorists flocked to gas stations on Tuesday ahead of impending record fuel price hikes, driven by global market upheavals from the Iran conflict. Announced for midnight, the increases come despite Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's effort to ease the burden with a modest fuel levy reduction.

The diesel price hike of 7.51 rand (USD 0.44) and 3.06 rand (USD 0.18) for gasoline have already sparked significant concern across the nation. In Johannesburg, supply issues led to some stations running out of diesel and gasoline by evening.

Easing the crisis, Godongwana highlighted ongoing global energy market risks. The tax revenue drop from fuel levy cuts in April is a major concern, equating to 6 billion rand (USD 351 million) in losses. The crisis disproportionately affects South Africans reliant on public transport.

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