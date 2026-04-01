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Jet Fuel Prices Skyrocket Amidst Global Tensions

Aviation turbine fuel prices have more than doubled to unprecedented levels due to rising global oil prices spurred by conflicts. Jet fuel now stands at Rs 2.07 lakh per kilolitre in Delhi, a remarkable increase from previous rates. The crisis underscores significant economic ripple effects of geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2026 07:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 07:12 IST
Jet Fuel Prices Skyrocket Amidst Global Tensions
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Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have soared to record heights, exceeding Rs 2 lakh per kilolitre as global oil prices climb. This unprecedented surge, the first of its kind, is attributed to the escalating conflict in West Asia.

Rates in Delhi have shot up to Rs 207,341.22 per kilolitre from a previous Rs 96,638.14 per kl. The March 1 increase of 5.7% (Rs 5,244.75 per kl) highlights the volatility of the situation.

This dramatic hike in ATF prices highlights the profound economic impact of international geopolitical tensions, with ripple effects expected across industries reliant on air transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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