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Blaze at Kuwait Airport: Drone Attack Ignites Fuel Tanks

An Iranian drone attack ignited a fire at Kuwait's international airport, targeting fuel tanks. Although the blaze was significant, no casualties were reported. Emergency teams contained the situation swiftly, revealing only material damage to the site managed by the Kuwait Aviation Fueling Company, according to Kuwaiti state media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 07:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 07:47 IST
Blaze at Kuwait Airport: Drone Attack Ignites Fuel Tanks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Iranian drone attack struck Kuwait's international airport, igniting fuel tanks and setting off a major fire, according to Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Emergency crews acted swiftly, albeit initial investigations suggest the damage was confined to material aspects. This incident impacted the facility managed by Kuwait Aviation Fueling Company.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, ensuring swift response measures are in place should further complications arise, as per civil aviation spokespeople.

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