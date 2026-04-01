Blaze at Kuwait Airport: Drone Attack Ignites Fuel Tanks

An Iranian drone attack struck Kuwait's international airport, igniting fuel tanks and setting off a major fire, according to Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Emergency crews acted swiftly, albeit initial investigations suggest the damage was confined to material aspects. This incident impacted the facility managed by Kuwait Aviation Fueling Company.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, ensuring swift response measures are in place should further complications arise, as per civil aviation spokespeople.