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Resilient Growth in FMCG Sector Amid Geopolitical Challenges

Leading FMCG companies reported strong growth during the March quarter of FY26, despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Companies like Marico and Dabur showed volume and value growth driven by resilient domestic consumption and overseas performance. Easing input costs are expected to support improved margins and continued growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 11:34 IST
Resilient Growth in FMCG Sector Amid Geopolitical Challenges
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FMCG giants have showcased impressive growth in the March quarter of FY26, successfully navigating a stable demand environment despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Marico, Dabur, and AWL Agri Business reported robust expansion in revenue driven by pricing strategies and steadfast domestic consumption.

Marico, noted for products like Parachute and Saffola, experienced a revenue surge in the 'low twenties' year-on-year, supported by strong performance in hair oils and international business. However, areas like the Gulf region faced challenges due to geopolitical headwinds.

Both Marico and Dabur foresee continued growth, aided by easing input costs and calibrated pricing actions. They remain vigilant of external risks, particularly in West Asia, while preparing proactive measures to protect their operations and financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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