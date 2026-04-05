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Haryana Accelerates Progress: Billions Poured into Jind Development

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced new development projects in Jind valued at Rs 253 crore. Key initiatives include irrigation, road enhancement, and health service improvements. The projects are designed to bolster infrastructure with modern technology like solar irrigation and advanced water management, hoping to elevate living standards in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-04-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 18:22 IST
Haryana Accelerates Progress: Billions Poured into Jind Development
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In a landmark move, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched comprehensive development initiatives worth Rs 253 crore in Jind, aiming to transform regional infrastructure. Key projects include irrigation enhancements, roads, and improved health services, signaling significant investment in the area's growth.

Saini inaugurated crucial infrastructure projects, including the major reconstruction of Jind Distributary No 4. Advanced irrigation systems and solar facilities were also launched, aimed at revolutionizing agricultural efficiency. The Dr B R Ambedkar Library building was also dedicated, spotlighting Haryana's commitment to education.

Further commitments were marked by the foundation of multiple projects, spanning agro-marketing and housing. Saini emphasized these initiatives as vital to enhancing quality of life, underscoring a forward-thinking approach to regional development in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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