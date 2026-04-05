Russia Hopes for Diplomatic Solutions in Iran Conflict

Russia has voiced optimism that diplomatic efforts to ease the ongoing Iran conflict will prove fruitful, emphasizing the crucial role of negotiation over confrontation.

A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry came after a significant dialogue between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi.

Moscow urged the United States to discard its policy of ultimatums and re-engage with Iran on a diplomatic path, hoping it would facilitate de-escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)