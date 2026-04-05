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Russia Hopes for Diplomatic Solutions in Iran Conflict

Russia expressed optimism that diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Iran conflict could succeed. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized the need for the U.S. to refrain from ultimatums and return to negotiations following a discussion between Russia's Sergei Lavrov and Iran's Abbas Araqchi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:39 IST
Russia Hopes for Diplomatic Solutions in Iran Conflict
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Russia has voiced optimism that diplomatic efforts to ease the ongoing Iran conflict will prove fruitful, emphasizing the crucial role of negotiation over confrontation.

A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry came after a significant dialogue between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi.

Moscow urged the United States to discard its policy of ultimatums and re-engage with Iran on a diplomatic path, hoping it would facilitate de-escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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