Russia Hopes for Diplomatic Solutions in Iran Conflict
Russia expressed optimism that diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Iran conflict could succeed. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized the need for the U.S. to refrain from ultimatums and return to negotiations following a discussion between Russia's Sergei Lavrov and Iran's Abbas Araqchi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:39 IST
Russia has voiced optimism that diplomatic efforts to ease the ongoing Iran conflict will prove fruitful, emphasizing the crucial role of negotiation over confrontation.
A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry came after a significant dialogue between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi.
Moscow urged the United States to discard its policy of ultimatums and re-engage with Iran on a diplomatic path, hoping it would facilitate de-escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)