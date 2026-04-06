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Tragic Collision: Wedding Bus Struck by Speeding Harvester

A tragic accident on the Budaun-Delhi road resulted in two deaths and several injuries after a bus carrying wedding guests was rear-ended by a speeding wheat harvester. The crash, occurring late Sunday night, led to a significant rescue operation with injured individuals rushed to a medical facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 06-04-2026 09:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 09:14 IST
Tragic Collision: Wedding Bus Struck by Speeding Harvester
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  • India

In a tragic series of events, a private bus carrying wedding guests was involved in a fatal collision on the Budaun-Delhi road, late Sunday night, when it was struck from behind by a speeding wheat harvester.

The impact was catastrophic, resulting in two fatalities—identified as Sajid, 25, and Farhan, 12—while more than half a dozen others were injured. Eyewitness accounts detailed that some passengers were ejected onto the road along with their seats.

Emergency response teams quickly transported the injured to Government Medical College. Despite immediate medical attention, it was confirmed that the two individuals passed away at the scene. Authorities have since cleared the vehicles, restoring the normal flow of traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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