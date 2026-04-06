Africa Defies Global Headwinds with Strong Growth Outlook, AfDB 2026 Report Reveals

Africa is reinforcing its position as a global growth frontier, posting robust economic performance despite mounting geopolitical and financial pressures, according to the 2026 Africa Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook (MEO) report released by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The report highlights a broad-based economic resurgence, with the continent’s real GDP growth accelerating to 4.2% in 2025, up from 3.1% in 2024, outperforming the global average of 3.1%. The momentum is expected to continue, with growth projected at 4.3% in 2026 and 4.5% in 2027.

Broad-Based Growth Across the Continent

A standout feature of Africa’s recovery is its widespread nature. Growth exceeded 5% in 22 countries, while six economies recorded growth above 7%, driven by improved macroeconomic management, easing inflation and favourable agricultural output.

Notably, 12 of the world’s 20 fastest-growing economies in 2025 were African, underscoring the continent’s increasing relevance in the global economic landscape.

East Africa continues to lead regional performance, recording 6.4% growth, with standout contributions from:

Ethiopia (9.8%)

Rwanda (7.5%)

Uganda (6.4%)

Inflation Eases, Investment Rebounds

The report points to improving macroeconomic stability across the continent:

Inflation dropped sharply from 21.8% in 2024 to 13.6% in 2025, with further declines expected

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) surged by over 75% in 2024, reaching $97 billion

Remittances rose by 14% to $104.6 billion, becoming Africa’s largest source of external non-debt financing, surpassing foreign portfolio investment

These trends signal renewed investor confidence and stronger external financial inflows, helping to stabilise economies and support growth.

Growth Not Yet Translating into Poverty Reduction

Despite strong macroeconomic indicators, the report cautions that GDP per capita growth remains modest, rising to 1.9% in 2025 from 1.1% in 2024. This pace is still insufficient to drive rapid poverty reduction across the continent.

Experts warn that without faster gains in per capita income, inequality and vulnerability could persist, particularly in fragile and low-income states.

Navigating a Changing Global Landscape

AfDB President Dr Sidi Ould Tah described the current global environment as increasingly complex, citing:

Rising geopolitical fragmentation

Trade tensions

Declining global development finance

“This is an important moment when the world is changing, not always in favour of Africa,” he said, positioning the Bank’s “Four Cardinal Points” agenda as a strategic framework to shield the continent from external shocks and sustain growth.

Limited Impact Expected from Middle East Crisis

While acknowledging emerging risks from escalating tensions in the Middle East, AfDB Chief Economist Prof Kevin Urama expressed cautious optimism.

“Africa has held strong in previous shocks,” he noted. “If the crisis extends beyond three months, we estimate a modest impact—around a 0.2 percentage point reduction in growth for 2026.”

The Bank is currently working with partners, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to assess potential spillover effects.

Policy Priorities: Reforms and Domestic Resource Mobilisation

An expert panel of African finance ministers and international partners emphasized the need to sustain reforms to maintain growth momentum. Key priorities include:

Strengthening domestic resource mobilisation

Deepening local capital markets

Expanding digital tax systems to improve revenue collection

Enhancing financial system resilience

Leaders shared national success stories, highlighting how policy reforms are already delivering measurable gains in economic stability and investment attraction.

Africa’s Resilience as a Competitive Advantage

A strong consensus emerged that Africa’s repeated exposure to global shocks—ranging from pandemics to commodity price volatility—has built resilience that can be leveraged to navigate future uncertainties.

The AfDB’s biannual Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook report aims to provide policymakers, investors and development partners with timely, data-driven insights to guide decision-making.

Outlook: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty

While challenges remain, the report paints a cautiously optimistic picture of Africa’s economic trajectory. With sustained reforms, improved governance and strategic investment, the continent is well-positioned to consolidate its role as a key engine of global growth.

As global economic dynamics shift, Africa’s ability to maintain stability, attract investment and drive inclusive growth will be critical—not only for the continent but for the broader global economy.