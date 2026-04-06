Tragic Collision on Indore-Nemawar Road: Four Dead, Eight Injured

A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district resulted in four fatalities and left eight more injured. The incident occurred around 1.30 am on the Indore-Nemawar Road when a multi-utility vehicle collided with a straw-laden truck, according to the local authorities.

Assistant sub-inspector Jagdish Rathod reported that the victims were returning to Indore after attending a wedding in the neighboring Dewas district. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Farhan (19), Arish Ali (20), Mohammad Irfan (24), and Arfaad Khan (23). While three of the injured were discharged after first-aid, five individuals, including an 18-year-old with critical injuries, remain hospitalized.

The truck driver fled the scene, prompting a search by law enforcement. In the aftermath of the collision, local residents attempted to set the truck on fire, but police managed to pacify the crowd and control the situation, said the assistant sub-inspector.