Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Indore-Nemawar Road: Four Dead, Eight Injured

A fatal crash in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district claimed four lives and injured eight others when a vehicle collided with a straw-laden truck. Victims were returning from a wedding; the truck driver is on the run. Angry locals were calmed by police after trying to set the truck on fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:25 IST
Tragic Collision on Indore-Nemawar Road: Four Dead, Eight Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district resulted in four fatalities and left eight more injured. The incident occurred around 1.30 am on the Indore-Nemawar Road when a multi-utility vehicle collided with a straw-laden truck, according to the local authorities.

Assistant sub-inspector Jagdish Rathod reported that the victims were returning to Indore after attending a wedding in the neighboring Dewas district. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Farhan (19), Arish Ali (20), Mohammad Irfan (24), and Arfaad Khan (23). While three of the injured were discharged after first-aid, five individuals, including an 18-year-old with critical injuries, remain hospitalized.

The truck driver fled the scene, prompting a search by law enforcement. In the aftermath of the collision, local residents attempted to set the truck on fire, but police managed to pacify the crowd and control the situation, said the assistant sub-inspector.

TRENDING

1
Defence minister says Israel killed Revolutionary Guard intelligence chief, vows to hunt down Iran leaders 'one by one', reports AP.

Defence minister says Israel killed Revolutionary Guard intelligence chief, ...

 Global
2
AD Ports Group Expands Safaga Terminal Operations with New Cranes

AD Ports Group Expands Safaga Terminal Operations with New Cranes

 Global
3
Karnataka Politics Heat Up Over IPL Tickets: Ministers Dismiss Misuse Allegations

Karnataka Politics Heat Up Over IPL Tickets: Ministers Dismiss Misuse Allega...

 India
4
Ukraine's Strategic Gains: Counteroffensive Shifts Dynamics in the East

Ukraine's Strategic Gains: Counteroffensive Shifts Dynamics in the East

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026