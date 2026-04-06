Oil Prices Set for Turbulent Ride: Economic Ripple Effects Loom
Union Bank of India's report forecasts oil prices will not drop to USD 70 per barrel this year, remaining at USD 80-85 till 2026. Persistent high prices, global uncertainties, and a weak rupee exacerbate economic pressures, potentially influencing monetary policies and the broader macroeconomic landscape.
- Country:
- India
According to a report by Union Bank of India, crude oil prices are expected to stay above USD 70 per barrel this year and hover in the USD 80-85 range by 2026. This outlook suggests high prices will persist, partly due to ongoing global uncertainties.
The report notes that while prices might moderate slightly, a significant drop is unlikely. Moreover, if oil prices surge beyond USD 100-120, it could trigger monetary tightening, possibly leading to interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, exacerbating economic complexities.
The Indian economy faces challenges from a weakening rupee, which is amplifying feedback loops through rising interest rates. The Reserve Bank of India's policy direction will heavily depend on oil's medium-term price trends. Key concerns include the rapid shift in rate transmission dynamics and public sector banks raising lending and deposit rates.
The credit-deposit ratio has climbed to record levels, marked as unsustainable in the RBI's Financial Stability Report. Some banks feel pressured to secure high-cost deposits due to the widening structural and systemic liquidity gap. In light of these challenges, the RBI may consider measures similar to those during the 2013 "Taper Tantrum."
The report further warns that if oil prices stabilize around USD 90 per barrel, major macroeconomic indicators could falter by FY27, with GDP growth potentially stagnating at 6.5% and CPI inflation remaining elevated. Such conditions could heighten the risk of rate hikes in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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